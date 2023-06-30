Metro to offer free rides on July 4 starting at 5 p.m

Expecting a surge of revelers and fireworks-watchers on Independence Day, Metro will increase service and offer free public transportation service for all passengers starting at 5 p.m.

Metro says it wants to provide safe transportation to and from the National Mall and other areas where people can enjoy the fireworks and festivities.

“Metro will be celebrating Independence Day the best way we can – by providing frequent service to help customers get to the festivities around the region and back home safely," said Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg.

Metrorail will run from 7 a.m. to midnight, with regular fares in effect before 5 p.m.

Metrorail fare gates will be open for passengers to walk through, and passengers will not need their SmarTrip cards to access trains after 5 p.m. Fare-free signage will be posted on buses and at Metro stations, Metro said.

More frequent Metro service will start at 4 p.m. to help with the passenger surge. Metrobus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule throughout Tuesday with extra service on some frequently used lines. Detours and delays are possible due to closures near the National Mall.

Parking will also be free at all Metro parking facilities and garages.

Best Metro stations to take on July 4 to the National Mall

D.C.'s big fireworks display on July 4 will be shot off from either side of the Lincoln Memorial's Reflecting Pool. You can watch from the National Mall if you enter through a security checkpoint. Here's our guide to watching D.C.'s fireworks.

The National Park Service warns travelers to avoid transferring between stations if possible to avoid crowding at the stations. You can use Metro's Trip Planner to get directions.

The Smithsonian station, which is on the Orange line, is very close to the National Mall celebration, however, it becomes very crowded on July 4.

Smithsonian station will become exit only at 5 p.m., and entry only after 9 p.m. to accommodate crowds, Metro said.

Other stations near the National Mall include:

Federal Triangle, Capitol South and Foggy Bottom on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines

L'Enfant Plaza, on the Blue, Orange, Silver and Yellow lines

Archives/Navy Memorial on the Green and Yellow lines

Metro Center, Judiciary Square and Union Station on the Red Line

Gallery Place on the Red, Green and Yellow lines

Orange Line users are reminded that Vienna and Dunn Loring stations are closed due to rail replacement and fiber optic cable work.

