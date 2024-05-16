The Commanders face a tough start to the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for Washington

After a lot of shakeups with the Washington Commanders, what lies ahead for the Commanders, new quarterback Jayden Daniels and new coach Dan Quinn?

The 2024 NFL schedule is out, and things start tough for Washington.

For their first regular season game, the Commanders are going to be on the road at Tampa, and the Buccaneers won a playoff game last year at Raymond James Stadium. It's the Commanders' first

The home opener is slated for Sept. 15. It will be Jayden Daniels’ first time playing at Commanders Field in front of a home crowd. It should be electric, especially with the NFC East New York Giants coming to town (FedEx ended its naming rights agreement with the stadium in Landover, Maryland, in February).

Then, it is back-to-back road trips, beginning on the road in Cincinnati for Monday Night Football. After that, it’s another roadie – this time to Arizona – on a short week.

Things settle down on the first Sunday in October as the Commanders face Cleveland at home. Next up is a road trip to Baltimore, but that's really not much of a road trip.

Then, fans can enjoy two home games in a row. These are winnable games against the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears, featuring this year's number one pick at quarterback, D.C. native and Gonzaga College High School alum Caleb Williams.

The Commanders get back on the road to start November against the Giants before returning home, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 10.

On the short week, they're going to Philly to play the Eagles on a Thursday night. After that, there’s a little bit of a layoff before facing Dallas and Tennessee at home.

This is almost unheard of: For the third season in a row, Washington has their bye week in December.

Then, they’re headed to New Orleans for a Dec. 15 game.

Expect back-to-back home games before and after Christmas. The Philadelphia Eagles come to Landover on Dec. 22, and then it's unclear what the date will be for the week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s either Dec. 28 or 29.

For the last game of the regular season, the Commanders will be at Dallas.

Football is coming, folks!

Here’s the full schedule.

Washington Commanders 2024 schedule

Commanders preseason games

Week 1 TBD at New York Jets TBD TBD Week 2 August 17, 2024 at Miami Dolphins 7:00 p.m. ET TBD Week 3 August 25, 2024 New England Patriots 8:00 p.m. ET NBC

Commanders regular season games

Week 1 Sept. 8, 2024 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. ET FOX Week 2 Sept. 15, 2024 New York Giants 1:00 p.m. ET FOX Week 3 Sept. 23, 2024 (Mon) at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 p.m. ET ABC Week 4 Sept. 29, 2024 at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 p.m. ET FOX Week 5 Oct. 6, 2024 Cleveland Browns 1:00 p.m. ET FOX Week 6 Oct. 13, 2024 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Week 7 Oct. 20, 2024 Carolina Panthers 4:05 p.m. ET CBS Week 8 Oct. 27, 2024 Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Week 9 Nov. 3, 2024 at New York Giants 1:00 p.m. ET FOX Week 10 Nov. 10, 2024 Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Week 11 Nov. 14, 2024 (Thurs) at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 p.m. ET PV Week 12 Nov. 24, 2024 Dallas Cowboys 1:00 p.m. ET FOX Week 13 Dec. 1, 2024 Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m. ET CBS Week 14 Bye Week Week 15 Dec. 15, 2024 at New Orleans 1:00 p.m. ET FOX Week 16 Dec. 22, 2024 Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 p.m. ET FOX Week 17 Dec. 28/29, 2024 Atlanta Falcons TBD TBD Week 18 TBD at Dallas Cowboys TBD TBD

