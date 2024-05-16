Washington Commanders

The Commanders face a tough start to the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for Washington

Team Insider JP Finlay says that things start tough for Washington in the NFL schedule for 2024

By JP Finlay, NBC4 sports reporter

After a lot of shakeups with the Washington Commanders, what lies ahead for the Commanders, new quarterback Jayden Daniels and new coach Dan Quinn?

The 2024 NFL schedule is out, and things start tough for Washington.

For their first regular season game, the Commanders are going to be on the road at Tampa, and the Buccaneers won a playoff game last year at Raymond James Stadium. It's the Commanders' first

The home opener is slated for Sept. 15. It will be Jayden Daniels’ first time playing at Commanders Field in front of a home crowd. It should be electric, especially with the NFC East New York Giants coming to town (FedEx ended its naming rights agreement with the stadium in Landover, Maryland, in February).

Then, it is back-to-back road trips, beginning on the road in Cincinnati for Monday Night Football. After that, it’s another roadie – this time to Arizona – on a short week.

Things settle down on the first Sunday in October as the Commanders face Cleveland at home. Next up is a road trip to Baltimore, but that's really not much of a road trip.

Then, fans can enjoy two home games in a row. These are winnable games against the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears, featuring this year's number one pick at quarterback, D.C. native and Gonzaga College High School alum Caleb Williams.

The Commanders get back on the road to start November against the Giants before returning home, taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 10.

On the short week, they're going to Philly to play the Eagles on a Thursday night. After that, there’s a little bit of a layoff before facing Dallas and Tennessee at home.

This is almost unheard of: For the third season in a row, Washington has their bye week in December.
Then, they’re headed to New Orleans for a Dec. 15 game.

Expect back-to-back home games before and after Christmas. The Philadelphia Eagles come to Landover on Dec. 22, and then it's unclear what the date will be for the week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s either Dec. 28 or 29.

For the last game of the regular season, the Commanders will be at Dallas.

Football is coming, folks!

Here’s the full schedule.

Washington Commanders 2024 schedule

Commanders preseason games

Week 1TBDat New York JetsTBDTBD
Week 2August 17, 2024at Miami Dolphins7:00 p.m. ETTBD
Week 3August 25, 2024New England Patriots8:00 p.m. ETNBC

Commanders regular season games

Week 1Sept. 8, 2024at Tampa Bay Buccaneers4:25 p.m. ETFOX
Week 2Sept. 15, 2024New York Giants1:00 p.m. ETFOX
Week 3Sept. 23, 2024 (Mon)at Cincinnati Bengals8:15 p.m. ETABC
Week 4Sept. 29, 2024at Arizona Cardinals4:05 p.m. ETFOX
Week 5Oct. 6, 2024Cleveland Browns1:00 p.m. ETFOX
Week 6Oct. 13, 2024at Baltimore Ravens1:00 p.m. ETCBS
Week 7Oct. 20, 2024Carolina Panthers4:05 p.m. ETCBS
Week 8Oct. 27, 2024Chicago Bears1:00 p.m. ETCBS
Week 9Nov. 3, 2024at New York Giants1:00 p.m. ETFOX
Week 10Nov. 10, 2024Pittsburgh Steelers1:00 p.m. ETCBS
Week 11Nov. 14, 2024 (Thurs)at Philadelphia Eagles8:15 p.m. ETPV
Week 12Nov. 24, 2024Dallas Cowboys1:00 p.m. ETFOX
Week 13Dec. 1, 2024Tennessee Titans1:00 p.m. ETCBS
Week 14Bye Week
Week 15Dec. 15, 2024at New Orleans1:00 p.m. ETFOX
Week 16Dec. 22, 2024Philadelphia Eagles1:00 p.m. ETFOX
Week 17Dec. 28/29, 2024Atlanta FalconsTBDTBD
Week 18TBDat Dallas CowboysTBDTBD
