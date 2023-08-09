Washington DC

Suspect wanted in killing of Baltimore man found dead in DC

Avery Miler was wanted in the fatal shooting of Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old father from Baltimore who was installing solar panels in Southeast D.C. in August 2022

By Allison Hageman and NBC Washington Staff

A suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old from Baltimore was found dead in Southeast D.C., police said.

The remains of the suspect, Avery Miler, 27, were found in the woods of Fort Chaplin Park in the 4300 block of C Street SE on April 4 and recently identified, according to the D.C. police.

Aryeh Wolf was shot on a Wednesday in the summer of 2022 as he installed solar panels at a home in Southeast D.C.

Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE at about 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2022. They found Wolf with a gunshot wound. Medics responded and took him to a hospital, where he died.

A surveillance camera captured images of a man, who police said was the suspected gunman and later identified as Avery Miler. The video footage showed a man with a bag and a gun striding through an alley or driveway and looking around. 

In September 2022, a 911 caller reported seeing Miler in the 5300 block of Ames Street NE. Officers responded to the Northeast neighborhood that morning and saw a suspect matching the 911 caller's description.

Miler then allegedly fired several shots at officers and ran into the residential building. No officers were injured.

Police set up perimeters and searched for him for hours. The investigation disrupted the school day at two nearby campuses.

The suspect was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder, police said. There was a reward of $55,000 for information leading to Miler’s capture.

Aryeh Wolf, a 25-year-old father from Baltimore, was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday afternoon as he installed solar panels, police say. News4's Mauricio Casillas reports.

Wolf was remembered as a community-oriented husband and father who volunteered to help children with cancer and other serious illnesses. 

“Aryeh was giving, fun, warm and drew people towards him. The children loved him, the other volunteers loved him, and this loss leaves a huge void,” Racheli Daniel, director of Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic, an international children’s health support network for which Wolf volunteered for years, previously told News4.

