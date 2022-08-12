Baltimore Man Fatally Shot Installing Solar Panels in Southeast DC

A 25-year-old from Baltimore was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in Southeast D.C. as he installed solar panels, authorities say. Police distributed a photo of the suspected gunman.

Aryeh Wolf was the victim, D.C. police said. He is remembered as a community-oriented husband and father who volunteered to help children with cancer and other serious illnesses.

“Aryeh was giving, fun, warm and drew people towards him. The children loved him, the other volunteers loved him and this loss leaves a huge void,” said Racheli Daniel, director of Chai Lifeline Mid-Atlantic, an international children’s health support network for which Wolf volunteered for years.

Wolf worked as a counselor at Chai Lifeline’s free New York state camp for children with illnesses, Camp Simcha.

“We are shocked and devastated by this news and extend our sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem,” an online post by camp officials said, accompanied by a playful photo of Wolf with a child.

The Metropolitan Police Department is still working to determine the circumstances of the shooting. Officers were called to the 5100 block of Call Place SE at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday. They found Wolf with a gunshot wound. Medics responded and took him to a hospital, where he died.

A surveillance camera captured images of a man who police said is the suspected gunman. Video footage shows a man with a bag and a gun striding through an alley or driveway and looking around.

MPD seeks a suspect in a Homicide offense that occurred yesterday, 8/10/22, in the 5100 block of Call Pl, SE.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/DPvnt86fSk pic.twitter.com/tIzN7VnTnx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 11, 2022

Capt. Kevin Kentish said it’s unclear if there was any argument or exchange between the men.

“As of right now, we have no idea on the motive,” he said, noting that detectives are interviewing witnesses and reviewing video footage.

The police captain relayed his condolences to Wolf’s family.

“One homicide is too much as it is. As a department, we are truly sorry for what they’re going through right now. I think the best way we can kind of honor them is to give them some closure and bring this person to justice,” Kentish said.

Services for Wolf were held Thursday, with scores of mourners attending or watching online. Daniel said people who loved him are heartbroken.

“Shock, disbelief, devastation. All of those words are just describing the overwhelming feelings,” she said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information on the killing is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is offered.

