Video shows vicious attack of Senate staffer in NE DC

Newly released video shows the vicious attack of a U.S. Senate staffer on H Street NE in March.
Phillip Todd and a friend were walking along H Street one afternoon when Glynn Neal knocked him to the ground and repeatedly stabbed his head and chest, police said. Todd’s friend helped fight off the attacker.
Todd, a member of U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) staff, suffered a fractured skull.
According to court documents, when Neal was arrested, he told a detective he heard a voice saying someone was going to get him. He's undergoing a psychiatric evaluation after a judge deemed him incompetent to stand trial.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons told The Associated Press Neal had been released from a federal prison in Maryland the day before the attack.
Prosecutors played video of the attack in court at a hearing last month but declined to make it public until The Washington Post filed a motion that the video be released.
Neal is charged with assault with intent to kill and is expected back in court in September.
