Suspect Accused of Stabbing Senate Staffer in DC Got Out of Prison Day Before, Records Show

A man accused of stabbing a U.S. Senate staffer in Northeast D.C. on Saturday was released from federal prison 24 hours earlier, court records show.

Glynn Neal, 42, was arrested and charged with assault with intent to kill in the stabbing that happened about 5:15 p.m. on H Street NE, police said.

Medics took the victim to a hospital. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police have not named the victim. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said the man was one of his staffers.

“This past weekend a member of my staff was brutally attacked in broad daylight in Washington, D.C. I ask you to join Kelley and me in praying for a speedy and complete recovery, and thanking the first responders, hospital staff, and police for their diligent actions. We are relieved to hear the suspect has been arrested. At this time we would ask for privacy so everyone can focus on healing and recovery," Paul said in a statement.

D.C. Superior Court records show Glynn Neal was sentenced to 12 years in prison in March 2011 from a June 2010 arrest on pandering and first-degree sex abuse charges. Prosecutors said Neal forced two women into prostitution.

