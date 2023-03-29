Senate Staffer Expected to Make Full Recovery After Stabbing, Parents Say

A U.S. Senate staffer is recovering after he was stabbed in a random attack Saturday night in Northeast D.C.

Phillip Todd was stabbed after leaving a restaurant on H Street NE. Todd suffered a punctured lung and potential brain bleeding, according to court documents.

“Our son is in a stable condition, having undergone trauma surgery to address the wounds in his body,” a statement from his parents read. “He also has a fracture on his skull, which will be treated with non-invasive neurosurgery. He is expected to make a full recovery due to his young age and good health."

A cellphone left at the scene led police to 42-year-old Glynn Neal, who is charged with assault with intent to kill.

Neal had been released from federal prison in Maryland the day before after earning “good-time credit,” Todd works for Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.