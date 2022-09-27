Killing Suspect Shoots at Officers, Barricades in Northeast DC: Police

A suspect in a killing shot at officers in Northeast D.C. Tuesday and barricaded himself in a residential building, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers spotted 27-year-old Avery Miler in the 5300 block of Ames Street NE early Tuesday. People are asked to avoid the area.

D.C. police released these photos of Avery Miler, a suspect in a fatal Southeast D.C. shooting

Miler allegedly shot at officers, then fled into the residential building. No injuries were immediately reported.

Miler remains barricaded inside.

Police believe Miler shot and killed Aryeh Wolf last month as the 25-year-old father was installing solar panels in Southeast D.C.

