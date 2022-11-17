Southeast DC

Shooting on Metrobus in Southeast DC Sends Two People to Hospital

The two victims, a man and a girl, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

By Maggie More and Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting on a Metrobus in southeast D.C. sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by a bullet after a teenager opened fire onboard the Metrobus around 8:22 a.m., according to police. The bus then came to a stop near the intersection of Yuma Street and 8th Street.

The single shot was fired during an argument between the male shooting victim and the teen shooter, investigators believe. The shooter fired at the male victim with a handgun. The bullet struck him in the leg, then ricocheted off the floor and hit the teenage girl, also in the leg, while she was on the street outside, according to Metro.

The shooter then fled the scene. He is described as short, skinny, wearing camo pants, and looks like he is about 17 years old, according to police.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

Both the 25-year-old man and the 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the victims have not been released.

D.C. and Metro police are investigating the incident to determine more details and find the shooter.

WMATA Nov 14

Man Stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's County: Metro

fare evasion Oct 3

Metrobus Fare Evasion Reaching Eyepopping Numbers

Assault Oct 21

2 Arrested in Assault of Woman Pushed Off Metrobus

This article tagged under:

Southeast DCshootingMETROBUS
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us