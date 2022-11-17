Shooting on Metrobus in Southeast DC Sends Two People to Hospital

A shooting on a Metrobus in southeast D.C. sent two people to the hospital on Thursday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A 25-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were both struck by a bullet after a teenager opened fire onboard the Metrobus around 8:22 a.m., according to police. The bus then came to a stop near the intersection of Yuma Street and 8th Street.

The single shot was fired during an argument between the male shooting victim and the teen shooter, investigators believe. The shooter fired at the male victim with a handgun. The bullet struck him in the leg, then ricocheted off the floor and hit the teenage girl, also in the leg, while she was on the street outside, according to Metro.

The shooter then fled the scene. He is described as short, skinny, wearing camo pants, and looks like he is about 17 years old, according to police.

Both the 25-year-old man and the 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the victims have not been released.

D.C. and Metro police are investigating the incident to determine more details and find the shooter.