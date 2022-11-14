WMATA

Man Stabbed on Metrobus in Prince George's County: Metro

Victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

By Matthew Stabley

A man who was stabbed aboard a Metrobus on Monday afternoon has life-threatening injuries.

The incident, which Metro described as "a stabbing and apparent robbery" occurred took place about 1:20 p.m. on a Metrobus on the H12 route, near Iverson Street and 23rd Parkway in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, according to Metro.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Metro official.

Metro Transit Police are trying to identify a suspect, the official said. It wasn't immediately clear what may have led up to the stabbing and robbery.

Some buses were detouring around the area. Follow @metrobusinfo for updated route information.

