2 Arrested in Assault of Woman Pushed Off Metrobus

Metro Transit Police arrested two people for assault after a woman was pushed off a Metrobus Monday.

Emoni Hubbard, 27, and Terry Barnes, 35, were among the eight people – including juveniles – believed to have taken part in the attack, police said. They were identified with help from video from the bus and from a witness on the bus.

The woman said she got into an argument with the individuals when she boarded a W4 bus about 4 p.m. Monday and asked them to stop cursing, according to police.

The group threw things at her before pushing her off the bus at a stop, police said.

The woman contacted police after seeing video of the incident on TV.

“I personally called the victim to apologize for what happened,” Metro GM and CEO Randy Clarke said in a news release. “This type of behavior cannot be tolerated on Metro or anywhere.”

Metrobus drivers can pull over and activate an alarm to alert Metro Transit Police when there’s a safety issue, police said. The bus driver in this case did not follow proper procedure and action will be taken.

A reminder of protocols was sent to drivers this week, and police increased patrols on the W4 line.