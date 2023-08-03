Security heightened in DC as Trump is expected at courthouse

Former President Donald Trump is expected to appear in a Washington, D.C., federal courthouse circled by law enforcement, security barriers and news reporters on Thursday to face a judge over charges he tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

It will be the first time a U.S. president must answer to charges that he tried to overturn an election.

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Constitution Avenue NW at 4 p.m., just blocks from the U.S. Capitol building that hundreds of his supporters breached on Jan. 6, 2021, disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s election win.

Barriers were set up outside the courthouse and Capitol early Thursday. Yellow tape reading "U.S. Marshal" and "do not cross" stretched across the bike-rack style barriers near the court.

NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake breaks down what to expect when former President Trump appears in a D.C. courthouse to face charges for the first time that he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

Security measures near courthouse and Capitol

Road closures and a mass of law enforcement officials and news reporters will likely be apparent to anyone near the federal courthouse on Thursday. Dozens of newspeople had lined up outside the federal courthouse by 5 p.m. Wednesday, NBC News reported.

Law enforcement officials with agencies including D.C.’s police department, the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Capitol Police descended on the courthouse starting Wednesday, along with numerous news organizations set up under tents.

"The Metropolitan Police Department is working closely with our federal law enforcement partners to monitor the situation and plan accordingly to ensure the safety of D.C. residents," the agency told News4 Tuesday night.

Statement on DC security preparations for Thursday. There may be short term traffic implications due to protectee movements so please monitor this account and @DCPoliceTraffic for latest info. pic.twitter.com/fDc9UbnWmQ — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) August 2, 2023

U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said the agency is working to ensure Trump’s safety and minimize disruptions to the normal court process, but wouldn't comment on specific plans.

"While the Secret Service does not comment on the specific protective means or methods, we have the utmost confidence in the dedication and commitment to security shared by all of our law enforcement and government partners," the Secret Service said in an email. "We are working closely with the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Park Police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Federal Protective Service to ensure the highest levels of safety and security for the former president, while minimizing disruptions to the normal court process."

Crews installed bike rack-style barriers outside the U.S. Capitol in the wake of a security scare on Capitol Hill after a concerning call about a shooter. Officers with guns drawn, wearing tactical gear, scoured congressional office buildings on Wednesday afternoon, but found no evidence of a shooting.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said the call may have been bogus.

What to expect inside court

Trump will be arraigned on Thursday, meaning he’ll face these charges before a judge for the first time. At an arraignment, a defendant learns more about their rights and the charges against them and enters a plea.

NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake said it won’t be a long hearing, but an important one.

Trump is expected to be taken into the courthouse mostly out of view of the public. He'll be processed, which a U.S. Marshals spokesperson said would include the former president getting digitally fingerprinted again. No mugshot will be taken; the spokesperson said an existing image would be used for his booking photo.

Trump is set to appear before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama. No cameras are allowed in federal courtrooms.

Trump is expected to plead not guilty. The former president and his allies have been attacking the charges as purely political, but his legal team isn’t set to voice any legal arguments they have put forth about Trump's First Amendment rights or legal advice he received.

However, lawyers may argue for court proceedings to be delayed in light of the 2024 election.

“Don’t be surprised if, as they start to work on schedule for the next hearing, we see some effort to push that back,” Haake said.

Road closures expected

D.C. police told News4 on Tuesday night that there will likely be road closures. Police also said that the security perimeter near the courthouse may expand and may do so without warning.

As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, D.C. police hadn’t released information about specific planned closures.

