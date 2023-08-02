Capitol police search Senate buildings after ‘concerning 911 call'; No injuries reported

U.S. Capitol Police officers searched Senate office buildings on Wednesday afternoon after officials received what police described as a “concerning 911 call."
People in the buildings were advised to shelter in place starting at about 2:45 p.m. after someone reported a possible active shooter. But there was no sign of a shooting, police said. No injuries were reported.
“A call came in for an active shooter. It appears to be a bad call. No injuries and no shooter were located,” a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said in a brief statement.
D.C. police are assisting Capitol police in the investigation.
We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.
On a dispatch call, a 911 operator could be heard telling a fleet of emergency crews to respond.
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
Sirens blared as police rushed to the buildings. Part of Constitution Avenue was closed ahead of the evening rush hour.
The scare comes amid high security in parts of D.C. ahead of ex-President Trump’s expected court appearance Thursday.
Police advised people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.