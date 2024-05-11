Officials propose to require safety plan for businesses open late in Prince George's County

Prince George’s County officials are considering a proposal to tackle safety concerns for businesses operating during late night hours.

The legislation would require establishments operating between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to partner with police to develop a safety plan, which would need to be renewed every three years.

The bill is sponsored by Councilmember Krystal Oriadha.

“We have seen such a high number of carjackings and sadly robberies, even murder, at some of these establishments, and one of the things that we need to do is say that our businesses have to take an active role in being partners,” she said. “It would be a safety plan for those crucial hours, where we know that we tend to see higher activity at certain businesses and establishments, and so our goal is for them to have plans during those key hours.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The safety tools could include increased lighting in and around parking lots, visible cameras and camera signage, on-site security and even a door buzzer entry system.

It’s a proposal that comes at the same time as county police are trying to piece together a deadly shooting at MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino, where a man was shot to death on an upper level of the garage at around 5 a.m. Saturday.

And last month, Prince George’s County leaders passed emergency legislation to implement a youth curfew at National Harbor, after hundreds of teens were involved in fights.

Now, county leaders are turning their focus to businesses in hopes of ensuring neighborhoods are safe.

“This is another tool that’s needed, making sure that our police department works closely with our businesses to ensure all the security measures needed are available,” Oriadha said.

If the bill passes, owners would have 180 days to submit their plan. Once it’s approved, they’ll have 90 days to implement the plan or face a fine.

Prince George’s County leaders said they’re working on a fund that would assist businesses who may need help implementing their safety recommendations.