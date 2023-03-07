Veterans Hope Aquaculture Business Will Help With Food Insecurity, Healthy Eating

Veterans in Prince George’s County plan to fight food insecurity with a new training center that promotes urban farming and healthy eating. The center being planned in Lanham and would train veterans in aquaculture so they can start their own business.

VFW Post 8950 wants to help veterans become entrepreneurs while also improving their health. They’re building an aquaculture training center where they can grow plants and fish to help with food insecurity and healthy eating.

Vietnam combat veteran King Smith leads the project.

“Everybody eats, so we thought that with the food deserts that we have in the urban areas that having an indoor farm would be something that not only veterans could be involved in, but the community could be involved in,” he said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Veterans from Post 8950 visited Virginia State University – which has an aquaculture program – to learn about the fast-growing industry. They want to learn about raising fish, shellfish and plants – what King calls growing groceries in water.

“It deals with the climate crisis that we’re having,” Smith said. “It’s soilless, it’s 21st century technology.”

They have the drawings and all the materials for the greenhouse already on site. Next steps include getting permits and breaking ground.

They have the initial grant money but they’re looking for donations and help from the community.

They hope for help with writing grants and getting ideas from people with experience in aquaculture farming.

“Whether we’re talking about dehumidifiers, fans, the tanks for the fish and those things,” Smith said. “As we solicit donations and things, that’s what those funds will be used for.”

John Spearmon, who heads Oasis Farm LLC, consults for the project.

“Long overdue in terms of the neglect that has been shown toward veterans,” he said. “This is an opportunity for veterans to help veterans.”

They want to train veterans on owning and operating their own aquaculture business and use it as model for other VFWs across the country.