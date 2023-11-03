Man killed in Loudoun County crash recently moved to Virginia to be near daughter, grandkids

A grandfather killed in a crash while taking a taxi home from Dulles International Airport just moved to Northern Virginia from Connecticut in June to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.

A speeding car crashed into the Washington Flyer taxi James Humphrey took last week on Loudoun County Parkway in Ashburn, killing him and both drivers.

“He was the best dad in the whole world,” said his daughter Jill Gallagher. “He just was really special to a lot of people, and I just feel like that’s one thing I can do is honor him and tell everyone how amazing he was and how devastated we are.”

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says the speeding driver lost control and crossed the median, hitting the taxi head on.

“[Humphrey] was at every baseball game for my son, every dance class for my daughter, picking them up from school,” his daughter said. “That’s what hurts the most, is that he didn’t have more time here with them.”

She and her family hope for more answers on what happened that night. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

They also have a message for speeding drivers.

“It’s not worth the consequences of what could happen, and I hope people realize that the lives it impacts,” Gallagher said.

The sheriff’s office said it plans to step up speeding enforcement and pay more overtime to make sure there are enough patrols on the roads.