Girl, 13, reports sex assault by another student in Loudoun County middle school bathroom

A 13-year-old girl reported a sexual assault by a 14-year-old boy in a middle school bathroom in Loudoun County, Virginia.

A sheriff’s deputy reported the girl said she met the boy in a single-person bathroom at Belmont Ridge Middle School, according to a search warrant. She alleges the boy exposed himself and forced her to commit a sex act.

The search warrant report says the girl told the school resource officer she feared retaliation if she didn’t comply. The investigator also wrote video shows the two students entering the bathroom and emerging 12 minutes later.

The principal sent an email to families assuring them as soon as the school was aware of the allegation the sheriff’s office was notified.

“Out of sensitivity to those involved, and to the larger school community, we encourage everyone to refrain from speculation and from passing on rumors,” the email said.

Loudoun County Public Schools officials said their policy prevents them from disclosing whether the student under investigation has been disciplined or suspended from classes.