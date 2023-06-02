Loudoun County Public Schools

Loudoun County School Board Names New Superintendent

By Matthew Stabley

Dr. Aaron Spence

The Loudoun County School Board named its new superintendent Friday.

The Board voted 6-2 to hire Dr. Aaron Spence. One member was absent.

“After a comprehensive, nationwide search, I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Spence as the next superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools,” Board Chair Ian Serotkin said in a news release. “His experience and success in running a large, complex public school division will ensure our students continue to receive the highest quality education.”

Spence has served as superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools since June 2014.

“I am excited to meet with students, parents, staff and community members as I learn more about their hopes and aspirations for the school division,” Spence said in the news release. “I am honored to serve as your superintendent and look forward to building upon the already solid foundation of academic excellence in Loudoun County Public Schools.”

The Board fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler in December a day after a special grand jury report detailed failures with how the school district handled two sexual assaults involving the same student.

A student sexually assaulted a female student at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021, but was allowed to transfer to Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another female student in October of 2021. The teen was later convicted in juvenile court.

A grand jury indicted Ziegler on misdemeanor counts of false publication, prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee for a court appearance.

