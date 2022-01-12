‘This One Scares Me': Teen Convicted in Loudoun School Sex Attacks to Register as Sex Offender

The psychosexual evaluation of a teenage boy convicted of two separate sexual attacks in Loudoun County Public Schools "scares" the judge who on Wednesday sentenced him to undergo treatment at a residential facility and ordered him to register as a sex offender.

Loudoun Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judge Pamela Brooks ordered the teen to receive treatment, counseling and full rehabilitation at a locked residential facility until he turns 18. Then, on his 18th birthday, he will return to court for next steps, she said.

Before the sentencing, the teen had to undergo a psychosexual evaluation, which evaluates a person's sexual interests to see if there is a deviation from generally accepted behavior and the risk of sexual reoffending in the future.

Brooks said she had read countless psychosexual evaluations, but found the teen's results particularly disturbing.

"This one scares me," she said.

Brooks said she had never ordered a juvenile to register as a sex offender, but she felt it was necessary in this case. Sex offenders are often required to register for the rest of their lives.

The teen was previously found guilty on all four charges against him for sexually assaulting two classmates.

In May, a ninth-grade girl reported being forcibly sodomized by the teen inside Stone Bridge High School. Before the boy went before a judge in that case, he was transferred to Broad Run High School, where he inappropriately touched a female student.

The judge also revealed in court Wednesday she was aware of a third victim that has not come forward to bring charges against the teen.