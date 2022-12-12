Former Loudoun County Superintendent Indicted by Special Grand Jury

A judge ordered special grand jury indictments against the recently fired Loudoun County Public Schools superintendent and district spokesman unsealed a week after the release of the grand jury's report detailing failures with the handling of two sexual assaults involving a student.

The grand jury indicted former Superintendent Scott Ziegler with misdemeanor counts of false publication, prohibited conduct and penalizing an employee for a court appearance, according to the Virginia attorney general's office. The grand jury indicted Public Information Officer Wayde Byard on a felony count of perjury.

The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to fire Ziegler.

The Loudoun County School Board appointed an interim superintendent to lead the district less than 48 hours after firing the former superintendent over a report blasting the school district's handling of two sexual assaults by the same student. Northern Virginia Bureau Reporter Drew Wilder reports.

A student sexually assaulted a female student at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021 but was allowed to transfer to Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another female student in October 2021. The teen was later convicted in juvenile court.

In its report released Dec. 5, the grand jury accused Ziegler of lying about the assault at a school board meeting in June 2021 after the first assault occurred.

As the school board debated policies governing transgender students and whether they can use the restroom of their preference, a school board member asked Ziegler if the schools had a problem with sexual assaults occurring in bathrooms.

Ziegler responded that “to my knowledge we don't have any record of assaults in our restrooms.” But emails show that Ziegler had been informed of the Stone Bridge assault and in fact had sent an email to board members informing them of the incident.

The Loudoun County School Board fired Superintendent Scott Ziegler was fired after a grand jury released a report saying the school system "bears the brunt of the blame" in the sex assault of a high school student. News4’s Juliana Valencia and Northern Virginia Bureau report have team coverage.

In October of that year, Ziegler said he misinterpreted the school board member's question, apologized to victims and their families and outlined a number of policy change proposals regarding the investigations of sex assaults.

The June 22, 2021, school board meeting devolved into chaos as a victim's mother -- heard on cellphone video -- told the crowd what happened.

Behind her, officers could be seen detaining the victim's father.

“My child was raped at school! " she said.

The family said they were provoked by other parents.

Weeks later, students walked out of Broad Run High School, Riverside High School and Stone Bridge High School over concerns about how sexual assaults and how the school handled the attacks.

The grand jury also said in its report that Loudoun County Public Schools "bears the brunt of the blame" for the second sexual assault and allowing the boy to transfer schools after the first attack.

School system administrators looked out for their own interests rather than the best interests of the school district throughout their handling of the cases, the grand jury said.

Ziegler was appointed superintendent for the county school system in June 2021 after serving as interim superintendent since January of that year.

The Loudoun County School Board appointed LCPS Chief of Staff Dr. Daniel Smith as interim superintendent Thursday.