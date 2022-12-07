Loudoun County School Board Fires Superintendent Following Grand Jury Report About Sex Assaults

The Loudoun County School Board voted unanimously to fire Superintendent Scott Ziegler effective immediately during a closed session Tuesday night, News4 confirmed through members of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

Wayde Byard, spokesperson for Loudoun County Public Schools, confirmed the firing. Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Koran Saines said the school board’s vote was unanimous.

The decision follows a report released Monday night about a special grand jury’s investigation into how the board handled two sexual assaults committed by the same high school student in 2021.

The 14-year-old student in question sexually assaulted a female student at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021, but was allowed to transfer to Broad Run High School, where he abducted and sexually assaulted another female student in October of 2021. The teen was later convicted in juvenile court.

The grand jury found that Loudoun County Public Schools administrators looked out for their own interests rather than the best interests of the school district throughout their handling of the cases.

In its report, the grand jury said the school system "bears the brunt of the blame" for the second sexual assault and allowing the boy to transfer schools after the first attack.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.