Loudoun County Public Schools

Allegations of sex assault in Loudoun County middle school bathroom unfounded: Sheriff

Loudoun County Sheriff's Office car
Loudoun County Sheriff's Office

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office found an alleged sexual assault at a middle school was unfounded.

A detective wrote in a search warrant affidavit that a 13-year-old girl reported she’d met a 14-year-old boy in a single person bathroom where he sexually assaulted her.

A sheriff’s office spokeswoman said the investigation showed an assault did not occur and the case has been closed.

Loudoun County Public SchoolsCrime and CourtsNorthern Virginiasexual assaultLoudoun County Sheriff's Office
