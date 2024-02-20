Mother describes moment her 10-year-old son was shot as she delivered food in Southeast DC

Berta Dilma Guardado says walking alongside her son and holding his hand is a blessing she’ll never take for granted again.

The mother spoke only with News4 about the terrifying moment her 10-year-old was shot and wounded as she delivered a food order on Saturday night in Southeast D.C.

The single mother was working a second job as a DoorDash driver. Her son was with her as she dropped off an order on 13th Place SE.

She got out to drop off the order and heard several loud pops in the distance.

“We heard the gunshots. In that moment, I thought they were fireworks,” she said in Spanish.

She realized what was happening as her son yelling out that he had been hit.

“We hid and he puts his hand [where he was shot]. He pulls up his hand – full of blood,” she said.

“In that moment, he told me, ‘Mommy, don’t worry. I’m OK. I’ll hold until the ambulance arrives.’ He gave me even more strength,” she added.

Police responded at about 8:20 p.m. and Dilma Guardado’s son was taken to Children's National Hospital. The bullet grazed him in the groin area. His wounds are expected to heal but he’s dealing with the trauma.

Police say the child was caught in crossfire as shooters opened fire. The search for the suspected shooters is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Dilma Guardado said her faith and her thankfulness for her son’s survival keeps her going.

“It’s a miracle, a big miracle. It’ll be a miracle for the rest of my life. I have to give thanks to God for this,” she said.

She said she won’t deliver food orders again and will have to find another way to make ends meet.