Video shows Maryland ATM thieves using car to rip door off Landover Hills store

ATM thieves in Prince George’s County used a car to rip the door off of a store to get to the cash inside.

Surveillance video shows the smash-and-grab early Thursday in Landover Hills. The owner of 5 & Twelve Food Mart, at 7001 Annapolis Road, north of Route 50, said it happened at about 2:30 a.m.

On video, it appears that the thieves pried off the front door, attached something to a security gate and backed up the car to rip off the gate. The door and gate crashed to the ground.

Within moments, the thieves were able to rip out the ATM and speed off.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The store owner said nothing similar has happened to his store in 25 years.

Thieves also stole an ATM early Thursday from a Mobil gas station about 20 miles south, in the 11800 block of Livingston Road in Fort Washington. That store had significant damage to the glass at the front of the store.

An investigation by Prince George’s County police is underway. No information on suspects was immediately released.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

ATMs have been stolen from at least four locations this week.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.