Man arrested in string of ATM robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the DMV

A man has been arrested in a string of ATM robberies at 7-Eleven stores across the DMV, where robbers used hydraulic rescue tools known as “jaws of life” and in some cases made off with security footage.

The arrest warrant for 31-year-old Stefon Janey, of Prince George’s County, reveals how the group used high-powered luxury vehicles to hit several locations in one night.

A black Jeep Trackhawk was the group’s most frequently used getaway vehicle, according to the arrest warrant. The robbers also used Dodge Durango Hellcats and Mercedes SUVs to evade law enforcement and commit the robberies.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Janey faces charges in four robberies that took place on Jan. 15 and four more on Jan.17.

In every case, robbers in ski masks would corral clerks to the back of the stories and then open ATMs using tools typically used by firefighters: a heavy duty pry bar called a Halligan bar and a hydraulic spreader commonly known as the “jaws of life.”

A number of the crimes were captured on security cameras that the suspects had unsuccessfully tried to disable.

At the time, the police chief in Hyattsville, where two of the robberies took place, indicated the group’s suspected crimes likely go back to last year.

“We are working in partnership with Prince George’s County police and other agencies on that string,” Chief Jarod Towers said in January.

The arrest warrant for Janey said detectives were able to analyze location data from a cell phone believed to be used by him, showing it was present at the approximate location and time during which the ATM robberies occurred.

The owner of a store targeted twice said she’s grateful for the apparent break in the case, even though 7-Eleven has told her she is not allowed to have an ATM at the location anymore.