Police search for suspects after 10-year-old hit by stray bullet in Southeast DC

The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was hit by a stray bullet over the weekend in Southeast D.C. said she was delivering food when they were caught in the crossfire.

Two people are believed to have opened fire at each other in the 3400 block of 13th Place SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood at about 8:20 p.m., D.C. police said.

The boy’s mother, who did not want to be identified, said she was working for DoorDash and searching for a delivery’s drop-off location when gunfire erupted.

She said she was startled, and then quickly realized her son had been struck in the groin area. They both ran for cover and called 911.

The 10-year-old was released from the hospital and is now recovering at home, his mother said.

“We do not believe he was the intended target of this situation. What we do have is evidence that shows he may have gotten caught between two individuals shooting at one another,” Commander LaShay Makal, of the D.C. police 7th district, said.

On Monday, police investigators were once again combing the scene trying to find evidence.

They released surveillance images of a suspect and suspect vehicle that were captured by nearby cameras.

Luis Garcia, who works in the neighborhood, said he feels uncomfortable and concerned about his security. Others told News4 off camera that they were heartbroken to hear about the violence.

The shooting highlights the dangerous situations food delivery drivers often face in the DMV.

Last year, researchers at Georgetown University surveyed 41 local delivery drivers. They found that 51% said they felt unsafe on the job, with 41% reporting they had experienced assaults or harassments.

The mother of the boy said she’s unsure whether she’ll continue her work as a delivery driver.

Police are offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.