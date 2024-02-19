Alexandria

3 workers seriously injured by high-voltage line at Alexandria construction site: police

Two workers have life-threatening injuries, and another worker is in critical condition, officials said

By Sophia Barnes

Getty Images

Three men were electrically shocked by a high-voltage line Monday while working at an Alexandria, Virginia, construction site, police said.

Alexandria police and firefighters responded to the 6300 block of Stevenson Avenue, which is near Stevenson Park, after getting a call for a possible electrocution about noon, Alexandria police said.

Two workers have life-threatening injuries, and another worker is in critical condition, police said. Further information about their identities wasn't immediately released.

Officials say they’re investigating what happened.

