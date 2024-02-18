10-year-old boy hurt in Congress Heights shooting

A 10-year-old boy is hurt after he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Southeast D.C. Saturday night, police say.

The boy was with his mother when two people started firing at each other in the 3400 block of 13th Place SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood. Officers responded at about 8:20 p.m., D.C. police said.

The boy was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

His mom was not hurt.

Investigators said they do not believe the child or his mother were the intended targets.

“What we do have is evidence that shows he may have gotten caught between two individuals shooting at one another,” D.C. police 7th District Cmdr. Lashay Makal said.

No suspects are in custody.