DC serial rape suspect arrested after attacks on school custodian, hairdresser

D.C. police say they arrested a serial rapist who attacked multiple women over the course of 14 years.

John Raymond Conner is accused of attacking women starting as far back as 2009, tying up victims at knifepoint, police say. The Northeast D.C. resident was arrested this week and charged in two cases. His lawyer declined comment.

The victims include a woman visiting her friend’s grave, a school custodian doing her job and a hairstylist asleep in her bed.

Court documents reveal upsetting details. A woman who was visiting her best friend’s grave in Suitland, Maryland, told police a stranger blindfolded her, forced her into the woods at knifepoint and raped her.

DNA from the case matched Conner in 2012. But the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney declined to prosecute, citing inconsistent statements from the alleged victim.

In August 2009, an elementary school custodian was at work on Douglass Street SE when Conner came in and raped her at knifepoint, police say.

In December of that year, investigators say he punched, strangled and raped his pregnant girlfriend. Court documents say he was angry that she wanted an abortion.

Conner entered a plea in court for sexual abuse and kidnapping and was sentenced to four years.

Fourteen years later, in April 2023, court documents say Conner got his hair cut at an apartment in Mount Vernon Square. Investigators say he raped his hairdresser at knifepoint on and off for seven hours.

Conner was recently charged with the attacks on the custodian and hairdresser.

Court documents say it often took months for rape kits to be tested. Investigators eventually used DNA evidence to connect all the cases.

Conner is due in court for a preliminary hearing next week.