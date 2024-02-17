Volunteer firefighter killed in Sterling house explosion; 4 first responders still in hospital, officials say

A father of three was identified as the volunteer firefighter killed Friday in a catastrophic explosion that destroyed a house as first responders were inside, officials said.

Trevor Brown of the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company was killed, Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Chief Keith Johnson said at a press conference Saturday. Brown was 45. Brown had been affiliated with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue since 2016, officials said.

Eleven first responders and two civilians were taken to hospitals to treat their injuries after the devastating explosion, officials said.

Four first responders remained hospitalized on Saturday morning. They are expected to survive, Johnson said.

"Our folks were in that house when it exploded,” Johnson said. "Probably lucky we only had one fatality.”

Two occupants, including the homeowner, and pets were removed from the home, officials said.

“We saved her,” Johnson said. He said the homeowner sustained a minor injury in the explosion.

A second home nearby was also badly damaged, and fire investigators were set to examine whether it's still habitable.

‘In a sense, we lost a family member,’ fire chief said

Brown had a wife, and is survived by three children, Johnson said.

"We will not leave her side," Johnson said. "She's a strong woman."

Brown was a fourth-generation volunteer firefighter, officials said. He had moved away for a job at some point, and returned to the volunteer fire department as soon as he came back, Sterling Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Clyde Buchanan said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. His body was transported with full honors and an escort to a medical examiner’s office where a cause of death is set to be determined, Johnson said.

“Please keep Firefighter Brown’s family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, and we ask that the family’s privacy be respected,” Loudoun Fire and Rescue said.

Johnson said that Brown’s family is receiving support.

Homeowner called 911 for gas leak, chief says

Firefighters responded to the home in the 300 block of Silver Ridge Drive after a homeowner called 911 to report the smell of gas, an emergency call that saved the lives of the home's occupants, Chief Johnson said.

A 500-gallon underground propane tank was found near the home after firefighters arrived about 7:50 p.m., officials said. Loudoun County’s Hazardous Materials Response Team and other emergency responders were called in to assist, officials said.

Firefighters wearing appropriate personal protective equipment were inside checking for occupants and trying to control the leak when the explosion went off about 8:25 p.m., Johnson said.

Firefighters at the scene dispatched several mayday calls — one saying a firefighter was "trapped by debris."

“The house is pretty much leveled,” a firefighter said on a dispatch call.

“Total devastation," Williams said. "There’s a debris field well into the street and into the neighborhood.”

The injured first responders included seven Sterling volunteer firefighters, two Loudoun career firefighters and a Fairfax County firefighter. Some were taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center’s Burn Center, Johnson said.

Chopper4 footage showed a lot covered by shattered wood and charred rubble. The house was almost entirely leveled and smoldering, except for what appeared to be a chimney standing multiple stories high. The force of the explosion sent debris flying into the branches of nearby trees.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The problem is believed to be isolated to the home.

"We can assume it was propane related, but no complete cause has been initiated,” Johnson said.