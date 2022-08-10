‘Inequality in America' Special: Roe v. Wade Overturned

The next part of News4’s "Inequality in America" series will dig in to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and its potential impact on people of color and low-income people.

The special will air on News4 at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 13.

A panel of experts on both sides of one of our country’s most divisive issues will discuss the history of reproductive control in the U.S. and how the abortion decision could transform families’ lives.

We’ll look at the history of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling; hear from a Maryland lawmaker, college professor and faith leader; and look at what’s expected with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson now on the Supreme Court.

Previous “Inequality in America” specials have delved into topics including housing discrimination, anti-Asian racism, health care disparities and Juneteenth.

News4's Shawn Yancy talks to Andre M. Perry, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, about the practice of redlining in the U.S., how it impacted Black Americans from developing wealth, and what's being done on a policy level to correct it.