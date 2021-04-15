‘Inequality in America' Special to Take on Anti-Asian Racism

News4’s “Inequality in America” series will continue Saturday with an in-depth look at anti-Asian discrimination and hate.

The show will examine the recent rise in anti-Asian hate crimes, the objectification of Asian women, the “model minority” stereotype and much more.

The special will air on News4 and online at 9 a.m. Saturday.

News4’s Aimee Cho will look at how Asians in the D.C. area are coping with fear in the wake of attacks, and channeling anxiety into action.

Heads up - the News4 #StopAsianHate special will now be airing at *9 am* instead of 9:30 am on Sat April 17. It will also air at 9:30 am on Sat April 23 @nbcwashington @eunyangnbc @aaja https://t.co/MJngQkW5Yr — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) April 12, 2021

Cho and News4’s Eun Yang will have a candid conversation about discrimination and bias they have been subjected to in their own lives.

We’ll speak with leaders of Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Asian American Journalists Association about making Asian voices heard.

And News4’s Jummy Olabanji will look at the history of unity between African Americans and Asians.

You can take action now against anti-Asian racism. Here are experts’ suggestions on how to enlighten and empower yourself and others. The group AAAJ holds free online trainings on bystander intervention and what to do if you witness anti-Asian hate. Go here for more information.

As the COVID-19 crisis disrupted our daily lives, it also exposed racial and ethnic inequalities in health care. News4's Jummy Olabanji hosts the "Inequality in America" examination into race, ethnicity and health care outcomes.

Previous "Inequality in America" specials have explored topics including health care disparities, voting rights, police brutality and the intersection of sports and racism.