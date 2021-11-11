‘Inequality in America' Special to Take on Housing Discrimination

News4 will examine the history of systemic housing discrimination in an upcoming special in our “Inequality in America” series.

News4’s Shawn Yancy will look at how redlining and other discriminatory practices affect how we live, work, grow wealth and educate our children.

You can watch the special on News4 and right here online this Sunday, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. and again on Friday, Nov. 26 at 4:30 p.m.

We’ll talk to a family who faced appraisal bias and launched an effort to make change, look at the role of Black banks and hear about what officials worry could be a new form of digital redlining. News4 also will delve into what’s being done on a policy level.

The next "Inequality in America" special examines the rise in anti-Asian hate. Here is NBC4's Eun Yang and Aimee Cho's full candid conversation about the discrimination and bias they've both experienced.

Guests will include Andre M. Perry, a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution who has studied “the devaluation of assets in Black neighborhoods;” Sonja Sanders Wells, chief lending officer for City First Bank; and homeowner Jacqulyn Priestly.

Housing Discrimination Resources

The National Fair Housing Alliance works to “dismantle longstanding barriers to equity and build diverse, inclusive, well-resourced communities.” Go here for information and resources.

The group Fair and Unbiased Appraisal Advocates offers a number of resources at BlackHomesMatter.org.

Appraisal complaints can be filed here in D.C., here in Maryland and here in Virginia.

Complaints involving discrimination under the Fair Housing Act can be filed here with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Previous "Inequality in America" specials have explored topics including health care disparities, anti-Asian racism, voting rights, police brutality and the intersection of sports and racism.