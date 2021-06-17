News4 ‘Inequality in America' Special to Examine Juneteenth

As the holiday marking the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. becomes a national holiday, News4's "Inequality in America" special will examine the significance of Juneteenth.

Historians, activists and students will reflect on the past and share ways to celebrate the future.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The special will air on NBC4 Saturday, June 19 at 5:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 20 at 9:30 a.m.

As the COVID-19 crisis disrupted our daily lives, it also exposed racial and ethnic inequalities in health care. News4's Jummy Olabanji hosts the "Inequality in America" examination into race, ethnicity and health care outcomes.

News4's Shawn Yancy will look at the history of Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.

We speak with historian and author C.R. Gibbs about Juneteenth's history and why the new national holiday is so significant.

The first coach of many athletes is often their mother, who shows them the path toward their promise and teaches them that their successes are bigger than them. News4's Tracee Wilkins spoke to Wanda Durant, mother of NBA star Kevin Durant in a special broadcast of "Inequality in America" on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.

American University students also give their insightful perspective about their peers’ reckoning with race through a journalism project published by Teen Vogue.

The special will also cover topics such as what the Juneteenth flag represents and how the holiday is celebrated through food.