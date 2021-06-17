News4 ‘Inequality in America' Special to Examine Juneteenth

As the holiday marking the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. becomes a national holiday, News4's "Inequality in America" special will examine the significance of Juneteenth.
Historians, activists and students will reflect on the past and share ways to celebrate the future.
The special will air on NBC4 Saturday, June 19 at 5:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 20 at 9:30 a.m.
News4's Shawn Yancy will look at the history of Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.
It’s the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was created in 1983.
We speak with historian and author C.R. Gibbs about Juneteenth's history and why the new national holiday is so significant.
American University students also give their insightful perspective about their peers’ reckoning with race through a journalism project published by Teen Vogue.
The special will also cover topics such as what the Juneteenth flag represents and how the holiday is celebrated through food.