‘Inequality in America' Special to Examine Health Care Disparities

The coronavirus crisis has laid bare racial and ethnic inequalities in health care that have been built into policies and practices over generations.
For COVID-19, there is hope in the form of a vaccine. But as News4 prepares for our annual Health & Fitness Expo this month, we’re taking a look at issues that a shot can’t make go away.
News4’s next “Inequality in America” special will air at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and examine how race and ethnicity can play roles in health care outcomes.
As COVID-19 attacked their bodies, Black Americans also dealt with the stress and trauma brought on by the nation’s racial reckoning. Doreen Gentzler will look at mental health care and the twin pandemics for communities of color.
“Today Show” Anchor Craig Melvin will speak with Cory Smith about colorectal cancer and significantly higher death rates for Black men and women.
We’ll talk about uterine fibroids, which one study found that Black women are diagnosed with at about three times the rate of white women.
Jummy Olabanji will look at maternal mortality for Black women and how a local doctor is working to help.
And Tracee Wilkins examines nutrition and chronic kidney disease, from which African Americans disproportionately suffer.
Previous "Inequality in America" specials have explored voting rights, police brutality and the intersection of sports and racism.