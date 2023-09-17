DC shootings leave 13-year-old, man hurt on Sunday

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a 13-year-old boy and a man hurt in Washington, D.C., on Sunday.

The first shooting happened in the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane SE, where police found the teenage victim just before 3 p.m.

He had been shot in the lower right leg, but is currently in stable condition, according to authorities.

D.C. police did not provide information on a potential suspect in that shooting.

At 3:53 p.m., authorities found a man shot in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road NE.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Later, police said that homicide detectives were called to the scene, but stopped short of confirming the man's death.

Police were searching for the shooter.

More information on the motive of either shooting was not provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

CORRECTION (Sept. 17, 2023 at 7:48 p.m. EST): A previous version of this article said the crime happened on the wrong day. The shootings happened on Sunday, Sept. 17.