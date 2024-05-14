Vitamin K shots for newborns: A doctor debunks myths and explains why the shots are essential

Vitamin K shots for newborn babies have been the standard of care for decades.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all newborns receive a one-time dose of vitamin K within hours of their birth.

But some parents are refusing the shot because of misinformation circulating online.

Inova is working to educate parents and the public to help separate fact from fiction.

Dr. Rana Sharara-Chami, section chief for pediatric critical care at Inova L.J. Murphy Children's Hospital, answered some common questions about vitamin K and debunked myths.

Why do newborns need vitamin K?

“Vitamin K is a fat-soluble nutrient that prevents bleeding and helps with forming clots," Sharara-Chami said. "When babies are born, unfortunately they do not have enough vitamin K in their body to perform this function, and it doesn't cross the placenta and it has very low level in the breastmilk.”

What are some of the myths that have parents opting out of getting vitamin K shots for their babies?

“I think nowadays there's general distrust in the medical system, and people want to go more quote unquote natural. So, parents are looking for alternatives," Sharara-Chami said.

"The other reason is that some parents don't want their baby to sustain any harm or any pain from the injection itself.”

What are the risks and consequences of not having vitamin K? What have you seen in Inova in recent months?

“We've seen five cases at Inova of babies coming with hemorrhagic disease of the newborn. Four of them were admitted to the pediatric ICU, and three of the four have actually sustained devastating brain bleeds.”

So, the bottom line is you recommend that all babies receive this shot?

“Absolutely. I think, you know, part of why the parents are also scared is that they are concerned that the shot might contain any preservatives or any mercury, or it might lead to childhood cancer.

But I can assure all parents out there that it's a very safe shot. It's not a vaccine.

It's been recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics a long time ago. We've been giving it for 50 years. We have not seen any side effects from the shot itself. And the babies can breastfeed or they can be held by their parent while receiving the shot to minimize the pain at the site of the injection.”