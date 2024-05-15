1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting near DC's Fort Dupont Park

One man died and two people are hurt after a shooting on D Street in Southeast D.C. early Wednesday, authorities say.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released, pending notification of his family.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of D Street SE, in a residential neighborhood, at about 12:55 a.m. for a report of a shooting in a home, police said. They found three people with gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims were taken to a hospital and one died. The third victim had minor injuries and was treated on the scene by DC Fire and EMS, police said.

A woman was among the victims, police said in preliminary information.

No information on any arrests or suspects was immediately released.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A reward of up to $25,000 is available.

Metropolitan Police Department statistics say homicides are down 22% this year so far, compared to the same period last year. So far this year, 64 people have been killed, compared to 82 last year. Violent crime is down 26%.

