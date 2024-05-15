Woman killed in Landover hit-and-run as Prince George's sees 14 pedestrians killed this year

A woman died after she was hit by a driver late Tuesday in the Landover area of Prince George’s County and the driver left.

Startling numbers from police show how deadly these first months of the year have been on county roads:

25 people have been killed in crashes

14 of those people were pedestrians

8 of those pedestrians were hit-and run victims

The name of the woman who was hit and killed was not immediately released.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Columbia Park Drive at about 10:30 p.m. They found the victim in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver fled. Information on the car or driver was not immediately released. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

The intersection has pedestrian-crossing signals, crosswalks and video surveillance. But dangers remain.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

A woman who works nearby said she’s saddened but not surprised to hear of a tragedy. It’s a troubled crossroad.

“Please, if you are driving in this area, you need to slow down,” she said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.