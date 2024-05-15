Prince George's County

Woman killed in Landover hit-and-run as Prince George's sees 14 pedestrians killed this year

A woman was hit and killed at Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Columbia Park Drive on Tuesday night, police said

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter

NBC Washington

A woman died after she was hit by a driver late Tuesday in the Landover area of Prince George’s County and the driver left.

Startling numbers from police show how deadly these first months of the year have been on county roads:

  • 25 people have been killed in crashes
  • 14 of those people were pedestrians
  • 8 of those pedestrians were hit-and run victims

The name of the woman who was hit and killed was not immediately released.

Officers responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Columbia Park Drive at about 10:30 p.m. They found the victim in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver fled. Information on the car or driver was not immediately released. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

The intersection has pedestrian-crossing signals, crosswalks and video surveillance. But dangers remain.

A woman who works nearby said she’s saddened but not surprised to hear of a tragedy. It’s a troubled crossroad.

“Please, if you are driving in this area, you need to slow down,” she said.

