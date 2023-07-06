DC Council member introduces emergency bill for outside investigation into former deputy mayor

A D.C. Council member introduced emergency legislation to launch an independent investigation into sexual harassment allegations against a former deputy mayor and top aide to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Former Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio abruptly departed Bowser's administration in March a week after the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel started its investigation.

That investigation substantiated two of eight allegations against Falcicchio involving one employee. It found Falcicchio engaged in unwanted physical sexual advances and sent inappropriate messages, including sexually explicit messages and graphic videos. The report concluded the behavior "more likely than not constituted sexual harassment" toward the female staffer.

Council members have raised questions about whether an independent investigation should be conducted and why the case was not referred for criminal investigation.

Councilwoman Brianne Nadeau submitted legislation Thursday in response to those concerns.

Last week, Nadeau submitted legislation to require independent investigations for such cases, her office said in a statement.

“When complaints are made against those at the highest level of authority, we must pay even greater attention to the uneven power dynamic and the potential for power, influence and conflict to play a role,” she said in the statement.

Bowser said she strongly opposes an outside investigation after the completion of the legal counsel investigation, calling it a waste of taxpayers' money.

The D.C. Council will vote on the emergency legislation next week.

Authorities continue to investigate accusations by a second woman.

Falcicchio was considered Bowser’s right-hand man dating to before she was elected mayor in 2014.