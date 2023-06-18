Former deputy mayor sexually harassed DC employee, investigation finds

An investigation released Saturday evening has found that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s former chief of staff sexually harassed a city employee.

Former Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio abruptly departed the Mayor’s administration in March. The investigation by the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel started a week before his resignation.

Mayor’s Legal Counsel finds Former Chief of Staff to @MayorBowser “more likely than not committed sexual harassment” against a female staffer. Investigation substantiated 2 of the 8 allegations against @falcicchio . @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/8PF0mqWgT0 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 18, 2023

The legal counsel’s office investigated eight allegations and found two of the allegations were substantiated.

According to the findings, Falcicchio engaged in unwanted physical sexual advances and sent inappropriate messages including sexually-explicit messages and graphic videos.

The report concluded that he "more likely than not constituted sexual harassment" against the female staffer.

He was considered Bowser’s righthand man since before she was elected mayor in 2014, a close Bowser advisor previously told News4.

Following his departure in March, Bowser released a statement that said in part:

“I know you have many questions, but please understand that as this is a sensitive matter that includes privacy concerns, we will not be able to discuss it any further," the statement read. "However, I am able to say that the circumstances of his departure led me to initiate an investigation."

News4 has reached out to Falcicchio and the lawyers of the female staffer for comment.

