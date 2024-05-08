Commanders roster review after 5 months of intense turnover

In his first five months on the job as Washington Commanders general manager, Adam Peters set a frenetic pace.

Think about it: Since January, Peters hired an almost entirely new coaching staff — from Dan Quinn on down — and then attacked free agency with vigor. Washington signed the most new free agents in the NFL, then added nine draft picks and 11 undrafted free agents.

The team has flipped nearly half its roster since last year. That’s astounding churn even for a league known for offseason roster churn.

Now the moves might not be done. There could be veterans released post June 1 or even in training camp. Trades always remain an option. But by and large, Peters has built his version of the Commanders that will take the field Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

So let’s take a look at what five fast-paced months in Ashburn delivered. Below is a rough look at what a final 53-man roster might look like in a few months. Some spots are obvious, but depth questions need to be addressed, particularly along both lines, the receiver spot and the cornerbacks. Take a look:

Quarterbacks: QB: Jayden Daniels (R), Marcus Mariota, Jeff Driskell

Note: No real surprises. The third-string QB battle between undrafted rookie free agent Sam Hartman and Driskell will be a fun preseason thing to watch, though keep in mind Hartman might be a prime practice squad candidate. Jake Fromm’s time in Washington seems likely over.

Running backs: Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler, Chris Rodriguez

Note: Again no real surprises. Maybe the undrafted rookie from USC, Austin Jones, pushes for a roster spot in camp? He has familiarity with offensive coordinator Cliff Kingsbury from their time last year with the Trojans. Otherwise, this position group seems pretty settled and Ekeler/BRob could be a strong combination.

Tight ends: Zach Ertz, Ben Sinnott (R), John Bates

Note: Questions here come after Sinnott and Ertz, who are both roster locks. Bates seems like the next man up for sure, but what about Cole Turner? How many TEs will the team keep on its final 53 and how does that impact the RB roster load? Does Sinnott get listed as an HB/FB for roster flexibility? What’s the status of Armani Rodgers? Let’s repeat — lots of questions here.

Wide receivers: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Luke McCaffrey (R), Jamison Crowder, Olamide Zaccheaus, Dyami Brown

Note: No questions at the top, but the bottom of this roster group looks humble. Dyami Brown needs a strong camp as his production has lacked for three seasons and these aren’t the guys that drafted him. Maybe a surprise veteran gets added here? Zaccheaus could be a sneaky productive signing. An undrafted player out of Virginia, he’s been in the NFL now for five seasons with more than 100 catches. He’s never gotten a ton of opportunity, but would it shock anybody if he takes over as the Commanders fourth wideout?

Offensive line: Brandon Coleman (R), Nick Allegretti, Tyler Biadasz, Sam Cosmi, Andrew Wylie, Cornelius Lucas, Michael Deiter, Ricky Stromberg, Chris Paul, Trent Scott (?)

Note: A much overhauled group from 2023, but is it much better? Peters placed a big bet on Coleman being able to step in right away and play tackle. There’s risk, but if he’s right, big reward.

Defensive line: Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Johnny Newton (R), John Ridgeway, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, Clelin Ferrell, Efe Obada, Phidarian Mathis, KJ Henry, Andre Jones Jr. (?), Javontae Jean-Baptiste (R)

Note: This unit has real pop at the top, especially if rookie Johnny Newton lives up to his college game film. Allen and Payne are established anchors that would be well served with fewer snaps. Ridgeway is a useful tool too, but will Mathis show something this year? It’s been two very quiet seasons for the former second-round pick, and remember, Peters didn’t draft Mathis. The ends don’t have the star power of previous years, but they might have more production. Unfortunately, that bar isn’t too high.

Linebackers: Bobby Wagner, Frankie Luvu, Jamin Davis, Jordan Magee (R), Anthony Pittman

Note: Washington signed three free agent linebackers, including a future Hall of Famer in Wagner, and drafted another. What does that say about Jamin Davis’ job security? The team already declined his fifth-year rookie option. The 19th overall pick from 2021 needs to show that his previous mediocrity was scheme driven from the old staff. If not, his spot could be dicey. The last two Washington players with declined fifth-year options? Chase Young and Josh Doctson.

Defensive backs: Emmanuel Forbes, Mike Sainristil (R), Benjamin St-Juste, Jeremy Reaves, Darrick Forrest, Jeremy Chinn, Quan Martin, Mike Davis, Percy Butler, Noah Igbinoghene, Dominique Hampton (R)

Notes: For this experiment to work, Washington will need much more out of 2023 first-round pick Forbes, and new head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt are well known for their ability to maximize skills of various defensive backs. Sainristil should lock up the slot corner spot upon arrival, and because of that, Martin should lock in at a safety spot. Who that will be next to is TBD, but probably Forrest. Other questions: Is Chinn a linebacker or a safety? A new consideration for NFL roster construction will be the changes to the kickoff rule. As kickoffs become more of a run play, will that make linebackers more advantageous on special teams than defensive backs? Things like special teams availability make a big impact in determining final roster spots.