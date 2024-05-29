Officer attacked on Jan. 6 says mother was swatted hours after he spoke outside Trump trial

A former D.C. police officer who was attacked at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, says his 78-year-old mother was the victim of a swatting call hours after the officer spoke against former President Donald Trump outside his trial in New York.

Michael Fanone is one of the most outspoken critics of the people who stormed the Capitol and the man who occupied the White House that day.

During the Capitol riot, Fanone was dragged into the crowd, assaulted and tased. His badge and radio were stolen, and he suffered a heart attack.

President Joe Biden’s campaign invited him and actor Robert De Niro to speak outside the New York City courthouse where Trump is on trial Tuesday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I’m just one representative of the hundreds of police officers that were assaulted that day by Donald Trump’s supporters inspired by his lies,” Fanone said.

“They stood there and fought, for us, for you,” De Niro said.

Fanone, who says he voted for Trump in 2016, says Trump supporters spit on him and called him a traitor.

Then, around 8 p.m., Fanone’s mother’s Fairfax County, Virginia, home was surrounded by police, he said.

“I received phone calls from Fairfax County Police Department informing me that my mother had been the target of a swatting incident, that they had received a number of phone calls, more than a dozen, as what was described to me, describing an active shooter event that was taking place at my mother’s house,” Fanone said.

He said police also told him they received a manifesto.

“It was written in the first person as if it was me and describing actions that I had taken, that I had killed my mother,” Fanone said.

He said his mother was mortified to see the police outside her home.

“This was a coordinated effort that took multiple individuals to carry out,” Fanone said.

Fairfax County police have not issued a statement about the incident.

“There is a pattern here,” Fanone said. “When I speak out publicly about what happened to me on Jan. 6, I receive threats. There’s always a spike, and that’s unacceptable.”