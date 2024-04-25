Darrell Green is set to take his rightful place among Washington football legends.

The Commanders will retire Green's No. 28 jersey during the 2024 NFL season, the team announced Thursday.

"Darrell Green's legacy transcends the boundaries of the football field," Commanders owner Josh Harris said in a statement. "Throughout his remarkable career, Green embodied the value of excellence, perseverance and sportsmanship on and off the field. His speed, skill and dedication to the game and our community for a record 20 years earned him the nickname 'The Ageless Wonder' and made him a beloved figured in Washington, D.C., and beyond.

"Retiring Darrell Green's jersey symbolizes our commitment to preserving the rich history and tradition of our franchise. His presence as one of the greatest players to ever wear the Burgundy and Gold will be forever felt at Commanders Field, serving as an inspiration to current and future generations of players, coaches and fans."

Washington surprised Green with the news by having him come into the facility for what he thought was to just shoot a promotional video for the 2024 NFL Draft. But, while reading from a script, Green learned his No. 28 was going to be forever immortalized by the franchise.

To: The 2024 draft class

From: An all-time great



Stick around for the surprise. Let it serve as inspiration. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/clxNFX256J — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 25, 2024

"I'm humbly grateful," Green said. "I feel like crying just thinking about it right now. This means a lot to me.

"I would've never dreamed this. I was so shocked. It's almost like it breathed life into me. I have never been so surprised, shocked. My head is still spinning, but I am a million percent humbled."

Washington selected Green 28th overall in the 1983 draft, marking the start of a 20-year run in D.C. Green spent his entire career with Washington and was part of three teams that reached the Super Bowl, capturing the Lombardi Trophy in the 1987 and 1991 seasons.

The seven-time Pro Bowler set several team records over the course of his illustrious career, including appearances (295), starts (258), consecutive seasons played (20), interceptions (54) and interceptions returned for a touchdown (6).

Green also holds the NFL record for consecutive seasons with an interception (19) and he's tied with Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most consecutive seasons with at least one touch (20).

A member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s, Green was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008. And he's now set to become the fifth Washington player to have his jersey number retired, joining Sonny Jurgensen (No. 9), Bobby Mitchell (No. 49), Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Sean Taylor (No. 21).

"God had early on put it within my heart not to go somewhere else," Green said spending his entire career with Washington. "And I had a chance to do that. It's not just luck or an idea. It's more of a sense of the purpose of God in my life and who I would be. I made a commitment to that. I don't really take any credit or beat my chest for that."