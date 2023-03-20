Bowser Administration Launches Investigation into Departure of Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio 

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday she is initiating an investigation into her chief of staff's abrupt departure from her administration last week.

Deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio has been considered Bowser’s righthand man since before she was elected mayor in 2014, according to a close Bowser advisor.

Bowser released the following statement about Falcicchio’s departure:

“As you are aware, last week John Falcicchio departed from the D.C. government. I know you have many questions, but please understand that as this is a sensitive matter that includes privacy concerns, we will not be able to discuss it any further. However, I am able to say that the circumstances of his departure led me to initiate an investigation. The legal counsel’s office is leading the investigation, following established policies and procedures. I have made it clear that my expectation is that all staff will cooperate fully with this investigation.”

“I can also tell you that this investigation does not involve any allegations of improprieties related to business transactions. There is no reason for our important work on behalf of the residents of the District of Columbia to slow down. I have every confidence in my new Chief of Staff, Lindsey Parker, and in our Interim Deputy Mayor, Keith Anderson, and in the 37,000 employees of D.C. Government to keep us moving ahead.”

Parker has been with the administration since 2015 and served as chief technology officer since 2019 and assistant city administrator since 2022.

Anderson previously served as director of the D.C. Department of General Services, which handles the city’s real estate portfolio.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.