St. Anthony Catholic School

DC Catholic School Vandalism Suspect Arrested, Possible Hate Crime

The D.C. man was arrested for vandalizing the school twice in less than a week

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect has been arrested and charged for two instances of vandalism at a Northeast D.C. Catholic school, authorities say.

Demitrius Hansford, 32, of Northeast D.C. was arrested Tuesday for theft and vandalism at St. Anthony Catholic school, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release. The offenses occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Monday.

During the burglaries, religious items were stolen and a St. Anthony statue, whose head remains missing, was toppled. The vandalism caused thousands of dollars in damage.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The crimes will not impact the start of the upcoming school year, Principal Michael Thomasian told News4 Monday.

“We’re just in shock somebody would do this,” Thomasian said. “We’ve been in the community for 100 years. Brookland is a wonderful community, and we’ve had vandalism before, but this was an act full of hate.”

Hansford has been charged with destruction of property, theft in the first degree and burglary in the second degree.

D.C. police are investigating the vandalism as possible religious-based hate crimes.

gun violence 7 hours ago

Man Arrested in Jamaica, to Be Charged With Killing 27-Year-Old in Georgetown: DC Police

ghost guns 16 hours ago

DC Wins $4M Penalty Against Major Ghost Gun Manufacturer

This article tagged under:

St. Anthony Catholic Schoolhate crimevandalism
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us