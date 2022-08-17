Man Arrested in Jamaica, to Be Charged With Killing 27-Year-Old in Georgetown: DC Police

A Maryland man will be charged with first-degree murder while armed nearly seven months after allegedly shooting a 27-year-old man in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., police said.

Ranje Reynolds, 24, of Beltsville, was arrested Tuesday in Kingston, Jamaica, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

He is accused of fatally shooting Tarek Boothe, of Alexandria, Virginia, on Jan. 31, police said.

Officers found Boothe shot and unconscious at about 6:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of M Street Northwest, NBC Washington reported. Boothe was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead.

The night of the shooting, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee Jr. said it appeared the victim was sitting on a retaining wall when a man shot him for an unknown reason. Contee described the shooting as "targeted."

The rush-hour shooting terrified people in the area, which is an international destination with high-end shops and restaurants. M Street also is a major commuter artery for drivers and bus riders headed between D.C. and Virginia.

Police released photos of a person of interest and announced a $25,000 potential reward for information leading to an arrest.

Reynolds was arrested by members of the United States Marshals Service Florida and Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

He is in the process of being extradited to D.C., where he will be formally charged, police said.

