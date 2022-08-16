Vandalism at DC Catholic School Investigated as Possible Hate Crimes

Acts of vandalism targeting a Northeast D.C. catholic school are being investigated as possible hate crimes.

St. Anthony Catholic School was struck by vandals twice in less than a week, causing thousands of dollars in damage just weeks before the start of school.

The vandals toppled a statue just outside the door of St. Anthony. The head of the statue is still missing.

Vandals also went inside the school, damaged other statues and took religious candles.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Principal Michael Thomasian said the vandals also stole $1,400 raised to send to overseas missions.

“We’re just in shock somebody would do this,” he said. “We’ve been in the community for 100 years. Brookland is a wonderful community, and we’ve had vandalism before, but this was an act full of hate.”

Outside, playground benches were torn out and thrown down.

D.C. police are investigating the vandalism as possible religious-based hate crimes.

“I don’t know what to think,” Thomasian said. “I don’t know what’s in the perpetrator’s mind or what’s in his heart or her heart. “All I know is that symbols of our faith were destroyed.”

He said he doesn’t know how they got in. There’s no sign of forced entry. There are cameras on the building, but so far, they haven’t been able to retrieve any video

The principal hopes they can find the head of the statue to repair it because replacing it would cost thousands of dollars.

A donation site to help cover the costs of the damage has raised more than $20,000

“I know it’s not right and I don’t like the fact that they did that to my school because it’s our 100th anniversary,” seventh grader Peter Sherman said. “We’re supposed to be celebrating.”

The principal said the crimes will not impact the upcoming start of classes.

“Tt was very sad,” Thomasian said. “We were attacked, but we are definitely not defeated. We are surrounded by wonderful neighbors, and wonderful church and we’re ready to move forward.”

According to a D.C. police report, officers are processing articles of clothing that were left at the scene. No arrests have been made.