Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 24

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 numbers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia show progress. Case numbers were down in D.C. and Virginia on Monday, and hospitalizations were down in Maryland and Virginia.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

More than 50% of residents of D.C., Maryland and Virginia had received at least one vaccine shot.

D.C. reported 14 more cases of the virus and the deaths of three more people, women age 38, 54 and 95. About 51% of residents were at least partially vaccinated. About 40% were fully vaccinated.

Maryland reported 228 more cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of 15 more people. About 52% of residents had one vaccine shot, 42% had two and 4% received the single-dose vaccine.

Virginia reported 103 more cases of the virus and the deaths of 10 more people. About 53% of residents had at least one vaccine dose, and 43% were fully vaccinated.

News4’s Doreen Gentzler spoke to a pediatrician about four things families should consider before hitting the road or taking to the skies for the Memorial Day holiday.

Local Coronavirus Headlines

Key Charts and Graphs

Vaccination Portals by County

Here's a look at local portals that D.C.-area residents can use to sign up for vaccination appointments or to receive alerts.

Washington, D.C. signups – vaccinate.dc.gov

– vaccinate.dc.gov Maryland signups – www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov

– www.marylandvax.org/ and covidvax.maryland.gov Virginia pre-registration – https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html

– https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/preregister.html Montgomery County – www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/

Prince George's County – www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3730/COVID-19-Vaccination

Howard County – www.howardcountymd.gov/Departments/Health/MM-Alerts-and-Recalls/COVID-19-Vaccine

Anne Arundel County – aacounty.org/covidvax

Fairfax County – www.fairfaxcounty.gov/health/novel-coronavirus/vaccine

City of Alexandria – www.alexandriava.gov/health/info/default.aspx?id=119270

Loudoun County – www.loudoun.gov/covid19vaccine

Prince William County – coronavirus.pwcgov.org/vaccine-information/ & VDH

As more Americans get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the number of breakthrough infections is expected to rise, too. Here’s what you need to know about this medical phenomenon.