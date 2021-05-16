Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 16

What the Data Shows

COVID-19 case numbers were steady in D.C. and down in Maryland and Virginia on Sunday as masks were no longer required in some settings.

Data for Sunday shows 15 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19. About 38% of the population was partially or fully vaccinated; about 24% of people were fully vaccnnated.

In Maryland, 369 more people were diagnosed with the virus. Four more people died. About 50% of residents received one vaccine dose. About 39% had both doses, and about 3.5% had the single-dose vaccine.

In Virginia, 215 more people were diagnosed with COVID-19. Nine more people died. About 48% of the population had at least one vaccine dose. About 38% were fully vaccinated.

People are already starting to adjust to the changes in mask mandates — some ditching them while others say it may be too soon. News4’s Darcy Spencer spoke to people in Alexandria and National Harbor about the new guidance.

